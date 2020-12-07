Through Tonight: Other than a few high clouds at times, we’re mainly clear into the night. Lows will be in the mid-20s to around 30. Winds will decrease in the evening but become gusty again toward dawn. They’ll be sustained around 10 mph out of the northwest.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunny skies are back. As are cold temperatures. Afternoon readings will try for the low and mid-40s. Winds will be frustratingly strong out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph. That means gusts near 30 mph. Wind chills will top out in the 30s.
Winter: We’ve got two big pieces of news today. The first is that our normal high has fallen into the 40s in D.C. We stay there until Feb. 24, before rising to 50 the next day. But perhaps even more importantly, we’re starting to gain evening light already!
