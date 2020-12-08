Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): A cold morning greets us as temperatures only slowly rise from lows in the 20s to 30s to make it into the lower to mid-40s for highs this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Pesky winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph will keep the wind chill in the 30s. The air will be really dry, too, with very low dew points. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Clearing skies and slackening winds will contribute to another cold night as lows reach the mid-20s to low 30s around the area for a frosty look toward dawn. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph from the northwest in the evening, but fade to light from the west later. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Turning partly cloudy as we warm further. Highs should range through the mid- to upper 40s with just light breezes from the southwest, making it feel more comfortable than Tuesday. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and still a bit cold, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday looks very nice, with sunny skies and temperatures advancing into the low to mid-50s for highs. Mostly clear Thursday night, with warmer lows from the mid-30s to the low 40s. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Friday features more nice weather, although clouds may increase a bit during the day as highs climb into the mid- to even upper 50s. Turning mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High