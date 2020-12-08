Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clear skies will be the rule through the first-half of the night, with clouds more notably increasing thereafter. Lows will be mainly in the 20s outside the Beltway, with overnight lows ranging from about the mid-20s to near freezing. Winds will finally die off a good deal in the hours after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Variably cloudy conditions will be likely as a little atmospheric wave passes by the region. It’s not impossible we will see a couple of showers, especially during the first-half of the day. Clouds will help keep temperatures from rising too much, with highs mainly in the mid-40s. Winds will be from the south and southwest about five to 10 mph.
See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Wind: It always seems like it’s windy when it’s cold. That’s how I think, at least. Northwest wind gusts topped out about 30 mph today, helping make the sunshine feel considerably less pleasant. As you might expect, that wind direction is our second most common, after the south. It’s a sign that when we don’t get mild winds, we get cold winds.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.