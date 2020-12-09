Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

5/10: The wind relents, but a seasonable chill lingers as plenty of clouds block the vitamin D, perhaps even producing a few flurries or a snow shower.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few flurries or snow shower? Highs: Mid-40s.
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, not quite as cold. Lows: Low to mid-30s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer, light winds. Highs: Near 50.

Forecast in detail

Our cold snap, as seasonably appropriate as it may be, is coming to an end. But not before one more rather chilly day today, minus the recent winds, but with the chance of a few flurries or a snow shower. Tomorrow begins a noticeably warmer stretch with highs headed for near and past 50 through the weekend. We’re dry until shower chances return Saturday night and Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): We continue to feel the chill this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. Could see a few flurries or a snow shower, with afternoon highs stalling in the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately the winds do finally let up, only blowing from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back into the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Should see overnight lows a tad warmer than the past few nights, as they settle in the low to mid-30s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Thursday beings a noticeably warmer stretch. Highs head for near 50 with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: With high pressure overhead, skies remain mostly clear as lows range through the 30s with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The warming trend continues Friday and Saturday. High pressure sitting offshore sends a southerly breeze our way. That means highs both days in the mid-50s to near 60, with the main difference being mostly sunny skies on Friday versus mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows fall to the 40s, with a nearby warm front bringing a chance of showers Saturday night. Confidence: Medium

Shower chances continue on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Probably not a washout, but forecast confidence is low at this point. Sunday highs should reach the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Low