Today (Wednesday): We continue to feel the chill this morning as temperatures rise into and through the 30s. Could see a few flurries or a snow shower, with afternoon highs stalling in the mid-40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Fortunately the winds do finally let up, only blowing from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening temperatures fall back into the 30s under partly cloudy skies. Should see overnight lows a tad warmer than the past few nights, as they settle in the low to mid-30s with light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Thursday beings a noticeably warmer stretch. Highs head for near 50 with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: With high pressure overhead, skies remain mostly clear as lows range through the 30s with light winds. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The warming trend continues Friday and Saturday. High pressure sitting offshore sends a southerly breeze our way. That means highs both days in the mid-50s to near 60, with the main difference being mostly sunny skies on Friday versus mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Friday night and Saturday night lows fall to the 40s, with a nearby warm front bringing a chance of showers Saturday night. Confidence: Medium