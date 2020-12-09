The early morning sky was a classic example of the old saying, “Red sky in morning, sailors take warning.” The saying is often true as increasing clouds at sunrise tend to signal inclement weather.
The sunrise sky takes on reddish colors because the sun’s rays are taking a long path and water droplets and other particles present help scatter shorter blue and violet wavelengths of light. So you end up seeing more red and orange. The more water droplets or other types of particles in the atmosphere, the more red you tend to see.
A few hours after the stunning sunrise, the incoming weather disturbance spit out spotty frozen precipitation all across the region. We received reports of snow flurries, snow pellets or graupel, and raindrops between midmorning and early afternoon.
The disturbance was weak and moisture-starved, so there wasn’t nearly enough frozen precipitation for any accumulation, but for snow lovers, it was a nice appetizer for the coming winter months.
Below find photos of the sunrise and the wintry precipitation that followed.
Sunrise
Wintry precipitation