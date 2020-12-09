Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A few clouds may linger into the evening. The main stories of the night will be clear conditions and seasonable chill. Temperatures will fall to near or a bit below freezing in most spots. It will be probably just above freezing in the city and near any water bodies. Winds will be light and variable after dark.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Any clouds will be few and far between. Otherwise, deep blue skies. Highs will reach the near-50 to low-50s range in most spots. Winds will be from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
First snow, sort of: Some snow was in the air today. Locally it was the kind you had to look really, really hard to see. With relatively mild temperatures, there was a mix of snowflakes, graupel and some raindrops.
Up in northern Maryland it filled the air for a time.
