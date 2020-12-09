There are areas that emerge snow-pasted by Christmas year after year, though. We can look back in the weather annals to see who, historically speaking, has the best chance of a white Christmas.

What is a white Christmas?

Contrary to popular belief, a white Christmas doesn’t connote snow falling on Dec. 25. Instead, it just means there’s at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. That snow can be old snow from a previous storm. White Christmases depend only on snow depth.

The data

Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information, meteorologists at Climate.gov calculated the historical odds of a white Christmas based on climatological norms. Those climate averages are calculated based on 30 years of data, in this case from 1981 to 2010, to in theory capture the full range of year-to-year variability.

In reality, the climate is warming sufficiently fast that the 30-year window in use may be a bit outdated, with snowfall probabilities likely a bit smaller nowadays than that window, extrapolated, would suggest. NOAA will be calculating a new 30-year baseline of “normals” at the conclusion of 2020.

Odds across the northern U.S.

Unsurprisingly, the farther north one travels in the United States, the better. Northern Maine, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota virtually have a guaranteed lock on a white Christmas any given year. By mid- to late December, they’re already in the ice box, with freezing temperatures sufficient to preserve snow.

Fort Kent in northern Maine has a 92 percent chance of a white Christmas, for instance. In the White Mountains of northern New Hampshire, it’s a 97 percent chance, with roughly 75 to 95 percent odds in northern Vermont.

Probabilities for a white Christmas drop markedly in central and southern New England, with Portsmouth, N.H. seeing a roughly 50-50 shot in a random year and Boston only about 1 in 5.

Around Christmas, areas downwind of the Great Lakes are usually in a favorable position to be impacted by lake-effect snow when cold air sweeping over the relatively warm waters generates wintry precipitation.

In Upstate New York and western New England, chances climb once again. The Tug Hill Plateau, a likely spot for lake-effect snow in the lee of Lake Ontario, has about a 58 percent chance of a white Christmas. In Buffalo, it’s about a 54 percent shot.

Cleveland occasionally gets some lake-effect enhancement, but not much; its odds sit at around 1 in 3. Chicago’s Midway Airport has a 2 in 5 chance.

Over northern Michigan and especially the Upper Peninsula, as well as northern Minnesota, three out of every four years on average feature a white Christmas. In Minneapolis, it’s an 80 percent chance. Even greater odds exist over northern North Dakota.

Then, amounts dwindle some into Montana. Even though places there are plenty cold, moisture can be hard to come by in December. That’s why their biggest snowstorms often occur on the bookends of the season.

The Intermountain West

If you’re looking for a really good shot of a wintry Christmas wonderland, try the northern Rockies. They’re covered in snow just about every year.

Near Missoula, Mont., a given year has a 98 percent chance. In Idaho City, near Boise, it’s 94 percent. Salt Lake City comes in near 50 percent, since it often struggles to have the necessary moisture.

In the Denver metropolitan area, the amounts walk a steep gradient west to east depending on how close one is to the mountains. Boulder, for example, has a 47 percent chance of a white Christmas, while it’s only 40 percent at Stapleton Airport east of Denver. And in Coal Creek Canyon, just eight miles as the crow flies southwest of Boulder, it’s a 75 percent chance.

Surprisingly, even in the southern Rockies, like in Arizona, elevation boosts the odds of wintry precipitation by a lot. Flagstaff sees a white Christmas during 44 percent of years.

Most spots along the entire Sierra Nevada also see white Christmases reliably most years.

Areas that see snow less often

In the South and on the Plains, it’s easiest to get big snows early in the season, when shots of cold air are more prone to descending all the way south to the Gulf Coast. It’s rare to see a white Christmas in most of Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, or western and central Tennessee. North of there, maybe once a decade. South of there? Forget about it.

Kansas City and St. Louis do both have a chance — roughly 1 in 5.

The Mid-Atlantic isn’t usually very lucky either; the nation’s capital has only a 6 percent chance.

This year’s forecast

2020 just is not the year to be hopeful if you’re in a marginal area keeping your fingers crossed for a white Christmas. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a high chance for above-average temperatures in late December just about everywhere across the Lower 48.