Today (Thursday): Sunshine is in abundance for a change and helps to quickly take the edge off the chilly start to the day. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s, with light winds from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tonight: The stars are twinkling bright with nary a cloud in sight. South winds are minimal. Lows slip to near 30 in our colder spots to the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies prevail much of the day. Highs in the mid- to upper 50s are a treat for this time of year. Winds from the south are generally light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually increase overnight and keep lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with calm winds. It may be for naught but, if there are some breaks in the cloud deck an hour before sunrise, the sky will feature a sliver of a crescent moon paired with a very bright Venus in the eastern sky. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A storm in the Midwest on Saturday takes its time approaching the area, probably sparing us from any rain drops until dark. Despite the clouds, we are in the warm-air wedge and highs top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers are likely to arrive by late evening and continue through the night. Amounts should be quite light (less than 0.25 inches) for most. Lows hold in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sprinkles could linger into early Sunday morning but end quickly with clouds breaking up enough for a partly sunny afternoon. We are treated to another day of highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cooler air starts working back in overnight and lows slip to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium