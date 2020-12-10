Through Tonight: Skies are largely clear, although there’s a bit of a haze out there that lingers. We could see some patchy low clouds or fog develop late in the night. The air is a bit dry, so we’ll see. Lows are in the 30s, ranging from about 33 to 39.
Tomorrow (Friday): After any morning cloudiness, sunshine again rules the day, perhaps with some of that haze again. We see readings bumped up a bit from today, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 50s. That’s closing in on 10 degrees above normal! Winds are light from the south and southwest.
Inversion weather: The cold season is prime time to get inversions of warm air aloft over cold air at the ground that traps a lower-level haze, mixed with pollutants, across the region. The long nights help temperatures near the ground cool significantly, but high pressure aloft often traps a warm layer just hundreds or thousands of feet off the ground. You can see that in this morning’s weather balloon observations from Sterling, Va.
So far, it’s enough for code yellow air quality locally. CWG’s Jason Samenow wrote more about this last year. In extreme cases, dangerous conditions can develop, like in old London.
