Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Sunny for most of the day, except early and late. A few morning patches of fog and clouds do clear before long. Late day may bring more filtered sunshine — and continued haze — but it’s still bright. High temperatures range from mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Moderate south-southwest breezes near 10 mph could gust near 20 mph once or twice. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds slowly increase, but we shouldn’t see overcast conditions most of the night. Fog could develop in a few spots after midnight. Even a quick sprinkle or mist is possible near dawn. Southerly breezes slowly slacken. Temperatures may dip to the upper 30s to mid-40s before rising a bit near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week…

Tomorrow (Saturday): As a storm system slowly approaches our region from the Midwest, we should see mostly cloudy conditions overspread the area, especially during morning hours. With steady southerly breezes near 15 mph (gusting a couple times near 25 mph) pumping in milder, moister air, we should top out near 60 to perhaps mid-60s in the sunniest spots. A sprinkle or quick shower near sunset has the slightest chance of occurring. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: It’s mostly cloudy and a slight breeze continues. Shower chances rise in the evening hours and we could see a few quick drops at almost any point through the night. Nothing too heavy, though (generally less than a quarter-inch). Low temperatures are fairly mild, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Any final shower or sprinkle exits quickly in the early morning. Clouds should give way to a decent amount of sunshine overall. Moderate west-northwest breezes bring in some drier air, but colder air lags behind. High temperatures should still manage to be in the range of near 60 degrees to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Cold air starts filtering in on light northerly breezes. We could be partly to mostly cloudy at times. A couple showers may arrive before dawn. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds and showers may pepper at least half of the day Monday. Nothing too heavy as it appears now, but stay tuned for higher confidence on rain amounts and timing as we get closer. As showers depart and skies perhaps clear a bit, moderate northwesterly breezes could move in. High temperatures could struggle to get to the mid- to upper 40s, but we may need to tweak this range around a bit. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunnier, chillier, but less breezy on Tuesday. High temperatures may only top out in the upper 30s to low 40s. At least the lower breeze levels and slightly increased sunshine help make it a decent, somewhat seasonable day for December. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.