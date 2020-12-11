Through tonight: Other than a bit of haze, it will be clear this evening. Temperatures will dip into the 40s by late evening, on their way to lows in a 41 to 46 range. Winds will become light and variable. Some patchy fog may develop late.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We might be dealing with some patchy fog in the morning. If so, it will dissipate rather quickly after sunrise. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be similar to today, with highs mainly above 60. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine will dominate the morning, and it should continue into the afternoon despite increasing clouds. We’ll stay dry until into the night as the next storm approaches. Highs will range from near 60 to the mid-60s.

Monday storm: It’s looking like it will be a raw and wet start to the workweek. With no real cold air around, we could be looking at all rain at this point, although a little mixed precipitation is possible. The storm will be in and out of here quickly, with rain beginning in the predawn hours and probably ending by sunset. Highs? 40 to 45 or so.

This storm could drop a quick half inch to an inch of rain or more, depending on track. D.C. stands at 53.64 inches of precipitation this year, or the eighth most on record. Next on the list is 54.29 inches in 1937.