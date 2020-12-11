Here are our top 10 ideas for holiday gifts sure to please any weather enthusiast.

Galileo Thermometers

Galileo thermometers are decorative, elegant and easy to read — while also being an actual scientific instrument. Invented by Italian scientists in the 1600s, it was named after Galileo, who had previously attempted to design a thermometer earlier in the century. Galileo’s original attempt failed, the instrument conflating the effects of atmospheric pressure and temperature.

The thermometer works through the principals of basic physics, the density of water in a tube changing as the fluid warms or cools. Beads inside the water remain at a prefixed density, and thus bob up or down in response to the changing temperature, and therefore density, of their surroundings.

Barometer

An equally artistic and functional piece of household weather instrumentation is a barometer. Barometers measure air pressure. Air pressure decreases in the vicinity of a cyclone, but climbs when high pressure and fair weather are nearby.

Some barometers use water to trap a pocket of air in a self-contained space. External fluctuations in atmospheric pressure cause the water level to respond, allowing approximate readings of air pressure. Those sorts of barometers are usually made out of glass, and can be quite ornamental.

Others, called aneroid barometers, are wall-mounted gauges that feature a needle and scale that turns as the air pressure changes. It’s driven by a strip of metal that becomes tighter or slackens as air pressure changes.

NOAA weather radio

A NOAA weather radio isn’t just a great gift idea — it could also save someone’s life. NOAA weather radios pick up a 24-hour broadcast from local National Weather Service offices, offering nonstop roundups of current conditions and local weather forecasts. When severe weather threatens, the radio can be programmed to awaken, blaring an alert tone even in the dead of night.

They’re a must-have for anyone in areas where damaging windstorms or tornadoes could threaten with little notice — realistically anyone east of the Rockies — and for any weather enthusiast looking to have the weather with them at all times.

Weather swag

Nothing says “weather geek” more than being surrounded by the weather. The Weather Shed, formerly known as Helicity Designs, has become famous among meteorologists and hobbyists alike for its wide selection of weather-themed goodies and decor.

The site offers anything from cutting boards and shower curtains to bumper stickers and backpacks. And while delivery before Christmas isn’t guaranteed, the gifts are sure to bring a smile to any weather-lover year round.

Weather gear

The Weather Shed also has tons of apparel ranging from T-shirts and ugly holiday sweaters, as well as socks and shoes. The store even sells weather-themed underwear, or should we say thunderwear. If you’re looking for more professional attire, dresses and neckties are offered as well. Other sites like Amazon, eBay and Etsy also sell weather-themed clothing. Now your favorite weather geek can enjoy the weather while wearing it!

Wall art

Do you know someone who might like to spice up the atmosphere ... of their home? Aubrey Urbanowicz has you covered. She’s the chief meteorologist at WHSV-TV, which broadcasts to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. She’s combined her passion for meteorology with an artistic flare to produce popular wall art and other items that she sells in her Etsy shop Fort Wagler Woodworking.

A weather station

If you’re looking to go all out, you can’t go wrong with a home weather station. They don’t forecast the weather, but they do provide current observations, and high-end ones can even measure real-time wind gusts, air pressure, temperature and humidity every few seconds.

The Davis Vantage Vue, for example, probes conditions every 2.5 seconds, and even measures levels of fine particulate pollution. Its rooftop instruments are powered by small solar panels.

Brad Panovich, chief meteorologist at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, recommends the Weatherflow Tempest weather system. His was even recording in the moments before a tornado struck his house earlier this year.

A storm chase

For those with a hefty budget and a loved one with nerves of steel, you can actually purchase a storm chase adventure. Most 2020 storm tours had been canceled or altered due to the pandemic, but tours for the 2021 season are already filling up fast.

A cloud-spotting guide

One of the best gifts a weather enthusiast can get? Knowledge. For the more insatiable readers, introductory textbooks can offer hundreds of hours’ worth of curiosity and exploration. But for more casual skywatchers, “The Cloud-Collector’s Handbook” is the perfect way to get one’s foot in the door.

It’s jam-packed with 143 pages of colorful photos and rich yet accessible scientific explanations, also offering readers a point system to keep tack of their discoveries. It’s the perfect way to budding weather observers to keep track of what they’ve seen while also learning why they see it.

RadarScope

Most folks know that weather radars are instrumental in tracking dangerous weather, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. But did you know radars can also tell the size, shape and concentration of whatever weather or non-meteorological particles are in the atmosphere?