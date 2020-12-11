As is frequently the case with these storms, the position of the rain-snow line is the biggest wild card and could set up close to Interstate 95, making for a very challenging forecast in the immediate D.C. area. Areas inside the Beltway could see a mix of snow, ice and rain, mostly snow, or just cold rain. East of the Beltway, a cold rain or wintry mix are more likely than accumulating snowfall.

The storm should be a fairly fast mover, beginning before dawn Wednesday and ending by evening, but could produce a period of heavy precipitation. There is an outside chance the storm slides off the coast to the east rather than coming up the coast, which would limit precipitation amounts, especially in our western areas.

Forecast details, including where the rain-snow line sets up and amounts of snow and rain, may not come into focus until around Monday.

Based on the latest model forecasts, here is our best take on the chance of accumulating snowfall in different parts of the region.

Chance of at least one inch of snow:

Front Royal, Winchester, Martinsburg and Hagerstown: 80 percent

Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick: 60 percent

Washington and Baltimore: 35 percent

Fredericksburg, Waldorf and Annapolis: 20 percent

Chance of at least three inches of snow:

Front Royal, Winchester, Martinsburg and Hagerstown: 60 percent

Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick: 40 percent

Washington and Baltimore: 25 percent

Fredericksburg, Waldorf and Annapolis: 10 percent

Note that these likelihoods are intentionally conservative, taking into account that the storm is still five days away.

Discussion

If you’re a snow lover, the basic pattern shown in model forecasts is promising. A big zone of high pressure sets up over Canada with low pressure parked near the Canadian Maritimes. That’s a configuration that tends to force a developing coastal storm south and east of Washington and allows cold air from the Canadian high pressure to drain southward into our region.

However, there is also reason not jumping aboard the snow train too quickly, especially around the District and to the east. Initially, low pressure is forecast to track towards the Ohio or Tennessee valleys prior to the development of a new low forming near the coast of the Carolinas. If the new low is slow to form, the initial low could draw milder air over the region resulting in more of a rain or wintry mix event.

For substantial snowfall close to the District, the coastal low needs to form quickly and far enough east to allow the cold air in, but not so far east that the precipitation misses. If the coastal low develops slowly or tracks inland, snowfall prospects would tank because mild air would invade.

The latest group of simulations from the European modeling system shows an enormous number of possibilities. Some are very late to develop the coastal low or develop it a little too far west for snow while others develop it far enough east to almost miss us. Just a few track the low in position to place the District in a sweet spot for snow.

However, the latest American and Canadian models present close to an ideal setup for snow around Washington as low pressure in the Tennessee Valley quickly gives way to a fast-develop coastal storm near Cape Hatteras. Cold air pours south into the Mid-Atlantic from eastern Canada as the coastal low tracks just to the east of the Delmarva Peninsula. The models simulate substantial snowfall in Washington, showing the potential for 6 inches or more.