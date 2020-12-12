Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): While we wake up to some clouds and fog, another warm day is on the way. A passing shower isn’t impossible, but it doesn’t drop much if any occur. Skies should be sunnier with time, and we may see a good deal of those December rays by afternoon. Highs are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies range from mostly to partly cloudy. There could be another quick round of a few showers late. Lows are in the upper 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): You might call it the calm before the storm, or another beautiful December day. We should see a good deal of sun. Some clouds start to wander in late. Highs are around or above 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds thicken and rain chances go up after midnight. We should be seeing rain or a rain/snow/sleet mix by the predawn hours, arriving from southwest to northeast. Lows are near 40, but perhaps falling further as precipitation begins. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We wake up to a rainy one Monday morning. Raw, too. Temperatures may reach highs before sunrise, somewhere in the low- or mid-40s, then perhaps fall off into the 30s during the day as rain continues into the afternoon and maybe as long as sunset. In our colder areas north and west of the city, rain could mix with sleet and snow before ending. Since temperatures will be well above freezing, any frozen precipitation is unlikely to stick. Rainfall totals of about half an inch to an inch seem likely, with the most falling south and east. Confidence: Medium

Another calm before the storm kind of day Tuesday. The Monday storm is scooting away into a position that helps set up the next one that could be quite wintry. As we wait for that, sunshine is plentiful but temperatures are cold. Highs are near 40. Clouds may be increasing by sunset, as the next storm sets its eyes on us. We’ll have more on that one later today. Confidence: Medium

By Wednesday, a significant winter storm is possible, with a chance of accumulating snow in the western half of the region with a mix of snow, ice, and rain elsewhere. Heavy amounts of precipitation are possible.

Programming note: We’ll have a separate, detailed briefing on the Wednesday winter storm potential published by midday Saturday.

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.