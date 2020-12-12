Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will remain relatively quiet and mild tonight. Skies will be relatively clear early, with some partial cloud cover late. The real noticeable element will be how mild the temperatures are. Lows downtown may not fall below 50 degrees, and elsewhere, low temperatures will only bottom out in the mid to upper 40s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunday will be another mild and overall pleasant day of weather. Mostly sunny skies and favorable down-sloping wind direction will push afternoon highs close to and above 60 in most locations. Clouds will start to build late in the afternoon and early evening as winds switch to the northwest. That will set the stage for rain to break out early on Monday morning.
