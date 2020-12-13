Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): A mild start with some isolated pockets of fog early transitions into another warm midday and afternoon. Mostly to partly sunny skies lift morning temperatures through the 50s, with light winds mainly from the southwest and west. Winds shift to come from the northwest late morning into the afternoon as a cold front comes through, but the colder air lags well behind the front as highs reach the low 60s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies this evening turn overcast overnight as a developing low-pressure system closes in from the southwest. Rain looks to arrive from west to east around 4-6 a.m. with overnight lows dropping to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The rain is heavy at times through the morning into the afternoon. And as colder air moves in we could see the rain mix with a bit of snow or sleet north and west of the Beltway (can’t rule out a light accumulation on grass). Temperatures hold in the raw upper 30s to low 40s with an occasionally gusty afternoon breeze from the northwest. The rain should taper from northwest to southeast around 2-4 p.m. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: That breeze continues occasionally gusty from the northwest during the evening, easing a bit overnight. Evening skies should turn mostly clear as low pressure moves away, with lows dropping to near 30 to the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s another cold one on Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies, but temperatures only reaching highs near 40. Winds aren’t too bad, around 10 mph from the north courtesy cold high pressure parked over the Great Lakes. Tuesday night, all eyes are on a developing storm system to the southwest. Snow could be approaching by morning as lows dip to the upper 20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

Attention! Significant snow is possible on Wednesday for the first time since early 2019. Snow should move in from the southwest during the morning hours. But as is often the case the snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain during the day, especially from D.C. toward points south and east, though it’s still too early to pinpoint where the rain-snow line might set up. Where the precipitation does change over, it could change back to snow before ending Wednesday night. Highs are only in the low 30s. Confidence: Low

Here’s our current assessment of snow potential:

Chance of at least one inch of snow:

Front Royal, Winchester, Martinsburg and Hagerstown: 90 percent

Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick: 75 percent

Manassas, Reston and Gaithersburg: 65 percent

Washington and Baltimore: 50 percent

Fredericksburg, Waldorf and Annapolis: 35 percent

Chance of at least three inches of snow:

Front Royal, Winchester, Martinsburg and Hagerstown: 80 percent

Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick: 65 percent

Manassas, Reston and Gaithersburg: 50 percent

Washington and Baltimore: 35 percent

Fredericksburg, Waldorf and Annapolis: 15 percent

Chance of at least six inches of snow:

Front Royal, Winchester, Martinsburg and Hagerstown: 65 percent

Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick: 45 percent

Manassas, Reston and Gaithersburg: 35 percent

Washington and Baltimore: 25 percent

Fredericksburg, Waldorf and Annapolis: 10 percent

