Through Tonight: Clouds will continue to be on the increase this evening and overnight. Precipitation will hold off until well after midnight, pushing into the D.C. area in the predawn hours. Temperatures will remain well above the freezing mark, ranging from the upper 30s outside town to about 40 degrees downtown, with light northeast winds at about 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a soaker for sure on Monday. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will pulsate through the region from the morning hours through the late afternoon. Upward of one to two inches of rain is likely across a wide portion of the area. Some of the heaviest bands of precipitation will mix with sleet and snow around D.C. during the late morning and early afternoon. A full-on transition to snow is likely in the elevation spots of Loudon and Montgomery County, where a quick one to three inches could fall before precipitation quickly shuts off late in the afternoon. Expect some slippery surfaces tomorrow night as temperatures fall off quickly behind clearing skies and the departing storm. Overnight lows will range from about 22 to 30 degrees, with a stiff northwest wind (10-15 mph) making it feel even colder.
