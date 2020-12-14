Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): Rain should begin by sunrise and be heavy at times into the early afternoon. As the rain starts to exit between midday and late afternoon, some of our colder areas could see it mix with and briefly change to wet snow. A coating on grassy areas can’t be ruled out in upper Montgomery and Loudoun counties. One to two inches of wet snow are possible in Frederick County, especially at elevations above 1,000 feet. Temperatures near 40 in the morning fall into the upper 30s during the afternoon, except mid-30s in our far west and northwest areas. Rain totals around an inch and ends between 2 and 5 p.m. from west to east. Winds are from the northeast in the morning and northwest in the afternoon at around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies rapidly clear but it’s blustery and cold. Lows drop to 25 to 30, as winds remain gusty from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills will dip to around 20 at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A bright, sunny day; the proverbial calm before the storm. Winds from the northwest ease and highs are near 40 under sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase. While most areas should stay dry, we can’t rule some patchy light snow breaking out in our far southwest areas toward dawn. Lows are in the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow or mixed precipitation begins between mid-morning and midday (except plain rain in Southern Maryland) Wednesday and continues through the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. The highest chance of significant snowfall is in our west and northwest areas, especially from Warrenton to Leesburg to Frederick and to the west. Elsewhere, the snow will likely change to a nasty mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain elsewhere, although exactly where the dividing line between rain, ice and snow sets up is still uncertain. Areas most likely to see frozen precipitation change to plain rain are along and east of Interstate 95. Highs range from near freezing in our far western areas to the mid-30s inside the Beltway to near 40 close to the Bay. Confidence: Low-Medium

On Wednesday evening, snow is most likely in our far western areas, rain in our eastern areas and mixed precipitation in the middle. Where it’s not snowing initially, precipitation may transition from back to snow overnight (between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday) before ending in the predawn hours Thursday. Lows range from the upper 20s to near freezing. Confidence: Low-Medium

Programming note: We’ll post an in-depth article on the Wednesday storm threat, including a map with snowfall projections, around midday.

Thursday is variably cloudy, breezy and cold with a chance of scattered snow showers and flurries. Highs are in the mid- to upper 30s. Clearing and cold at night with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny and dry conditions Friday and Saturday with chilly highs near 40 and cold nights from 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Increasing clouds on Sunday with a slight chance of snow or rain showers. Highs range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Low-Medium

