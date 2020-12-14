Most computer models now predict the storm to take more of an inland track, which will allow it to draw mild air from the ocean toward the Interstate 95 corridor and perhaps even a bit farther west. As the storm is still about 48 hours away, it’s not impossible that it will shift back to the east, which would allow for a colder and snowier scenario.

While significant snowfall may not fall along the Interstate 95 corridor and just to the west (through southern Fauquier, central Prince William, Fairfax, southern Montgomery and eastern Howard counties), a nasty mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain is likely after a brief period of snow starting between midmorning and midday Wednesday. And precipitation could briefly change to snow before ending late Wednesday night. Slick spots could develop Wednesday afternoon and night, especially when and where precipitation falls heavily.

Farther west, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northern Fauquier, western Loudoun, northwest Montgomery, northwest Howard, and Frederick counties, where there is the potential for more significant snow, seven inches or more, and perhaps some ice.

As you reach areas west of Warrenton, Leesburg and Frederick and especially the Interstate 81 corridor, that’s where snow may really pile up as it becomes less likely to mix with sleet and freezing rain.

Amounts and impacts

Predicting how much snow will fall in the immediate Washington area is extremely tricky because amounts may very considerably over small distances. It’s the kind of storm where downtown Washington might see very little snow while Rockville sees several inches.

We have the highest confidence in significant snowfall north and west of Leesburg, where six to 12 inches or more are likely. As we’ve discussed for days, the Interstate 81 corridor looks to get walloped. Some areas, especially into the mountains, could exceed a foot. Travel in this zone will be very difficult Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

To the south and east of Leesburg, we have a narrow zone where we expect more moderate amounts in the range of three to seven inches, as there is an increasing chance that sleet and freezing rain will mix in with the snow by late Wednesday afternoon or evening. But mixed precipitation could change back to snow for a time before ending overnight Wednesday. This zone includes Warrenton, Ashburn, Dulles, Germantown and Columbia. The storm is likely to be disruptive here, with snow and ice causing slick roads.

Farther south and east, through Manassas, Centreville, Reston, Bethesda and Silver Spring, we’re predicting about one to four inches of snow and sleet. Here, the initial period of snow Wednesday midday would probably be brief before changing to sleet and freezing rain and possibly plain rain in the afternoon. As the storm pulls overnight Wednesday, there could be a period of snow before precipitation ends. Roads in this zone, if this forecast plays out, would probably be passable but could see some slick spots during heavy bursts of precipitation and when temperatures drop overnight Wednesday.

Finally, from downtown Washington and to the south and east, we expect only a coating to a couple of inches right now. Precipitation may briefly begin as snow or sleet Wednesday midday before quickly changing to sleet and rain. On the storm’s back side late Wednesday night, precipitation could change briefly back to snow. If this scenario plays out, we could see some scattered slick spots but not widespread travel disruption.

Discussion

We were hoping that the models would start arriving at a consensus so we could make a more definitive forecast for Wednesday’s storm, but unfortunately they still conflict about the eventual track of the storm and how far west the rain-snow line pushes in response to milder easterly and southerly winds ahead of the storm.

We lean slightly toward the forecast for a storm the tracks inland through the Mid-Atlantic, which would draw in enough mild air to change snow to mixed precipitation and rain in the immediate Washington region. This track is favored by the European modeling system. However, the American model continues to argue for a track along and just off the coast, which opens the door for a snowier look.

Our forecast map at the top of this article represents a blend of the two models, but gives the European model a bit more weight.

Here is a summary of the two scenarios and what they would entail:

Scenario 1 — Less snow for Washington

The coastal low take and inland track west of Norfolk over the Eastern Shore before turning more easterly and moving off the coast. Such a track allows the easterly and southerly flow to push the rain-snow line well west of the city.

Precipitation would arrive in the area from the southwest to northeast between midmorning and midday. Around the city and points east, the precipitation would likely start as a brief wintry mix but quickly flip to rain. Our nearby western suburbs might see an inch or so of snow prior to a changeover.

In this scenario, the rain-snow line could even approach the Interstate 81 corridor, but this area and those farther west would still get hammered by heavy snow.

For the area between the mountains and the city, the cold wedge supplied by the high pressure zone to the north would probably produce a messy band of freezing rain and sleet.

As the storm pulls away Wednesday night, there would still be the possibility of a period of snow before the precipitation ends, but probably with only minor accumulations at best in and around the city.

Scenario 2 — More snow for Washington

This scenario offers a more easterly storm track with the storm skirting the North Carolina coast and then tracking off the Virginia coast. Precipitation would probably start as snow around Washington but might still mix with sleet and/or rain at times Wednesday afternoon and evening. Additional accumulating snow (of at least a few inches) would come on the storm’s back side Wednesday night.

Immediately north and west of Washington, this would become a more serious winter storm, with snow that may mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain for a time late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but that would change back to snow. Total snow accumulations could near “boom” levels on our snow map (shown at top of this article).