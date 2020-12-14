Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are clearing for a chilly and breezy night. Lows range from the mid-20s to about 30. Winds out of the northwest, about 10 to 15 mph early with gusts into the 20 to 30 mph range, die off somewhat late night.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine rules the morning before some clouds show up in advance of the next winter storm by late day. Temperatures are within a few degrees of 40 for highs. Winds are from the north and northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Seventh-wettest year: Most of the region ended up with about an inch of rain, give or take a quarter inch. It’s par for the course in what has become another very wet year in and around Washington.
Over at Dulles, 1.24 inches fell. Up in Baltimore, 1.17 inches was the tally. Here in Washington, we picked up 1.06 inches. This was enough to bring the city to 54.70 inches on the year. That number brings us into the seventh-wettest year on record for the city, surpassing 54.29 inches in 1937. Just two years ago, the city had its wettest year on record with over 66 inches of rain.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.