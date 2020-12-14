A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow which momentarily extinguishes daylight on Earth.

For those not in Chile or Argentina, NASA TV will be live-streaming the eclipse on NASA TV.

Most astrotourists planning to witness the spectacle, supposed to happen around 1 p.m. local time (11 a.m. Eastern time), were already on the ground Sunday in Chile, preparing for Monday’s show. The moon will blot out the sun for just over 2 minutes in a path nearly 60 miles wide, but weather remains a major wild card. Recent weather computer model runs have proved encouraging for the prospects of clear skies.

The Chilean government instituted “Paso a Paso” early in the pandemic, a step-by-step program geared at reopening Chile one community at a time. Initially, Santiago, the nation’s capital, was at a level 4 out of 5 of “initial opening” early last week, but the health minister announced Tuesday that the city would revert to phase 2 on Thursday. That meant anyone not out of the metropolitan area by 5 a.m. Thursday would not be permitted to travel to see the eclipse.

“In a preventive measure and in order to stop the increase in infections, the entire Metropolitan Region regresses to Step 2 of Transition,” tweeted the Ministry of Health.

The government also issued special guidance for eclipse goers, explaining that access roads to the path of totality will be closed between midnight Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday in an effort to limit the crossflow of individuals. Travel on other roadways into the Lakes Region, including near Villarica and Pucón, are restricted on a case-by-case basis. Chilean officials are encouraging those partaking in eclipse viewing to enter the region early and become settled to avoid a chaotic exodus/crowding.

Officials also plan to bolster random checks for “health passports” to ensure inbound travelers are complying with all health protocols and not traveling from a higher-risk region. A burn ban was implemented Thursday to discourage outdoor camping.

The path of totality in Chile passes directly over rich, verdant landscapes brimming with geological landmarks, including hot springs and volcanoes. Unfortunately for astrotourists, Villarrica National Park has closed entry to its Puesco sector, which includes a trio of iconic volcanoes, as well as lakes, valleys, and roaring rivers. A number of tour groups had originally offered hiking and climbing excursions promising breathtaking photo-ops during totality.

The moon’s shadow will pass overhead around 1 p.m. local time Monday, cruising east at speeds exceeding 1,500 mph. During the total solar eclipse that darkened a sliver of Chile and Argentina on July 2, 2019, the shadow propagated east at near 10,000 mph. That means this year’s show will feature a slightly less abrupt flip from day to dusky twilight. Shadow bands, or an odd, wavelike interference pattern caused by refracted, or bent sunlight in the moments before totality, will persist slightly longer.

The path of totality this year is also slightly narrower, meaning that the sky won’t be quite as dark during the eclipse. Since the shadow is smaller, it will take less time to pass overhead, cutting down the duration of totality. Last year’s eclipse in South America lasted up to 4 minutes 33 seconds over the open ocean, but closer to 2 minutes 30 seconds over land. Monday’s eclipse will be even more fleeting, lasting only 2 minutes 9 seconds.

A swath of Argentina is also in the path of totality. There are no major cities in line, however, the moon’s shadow trekking through the northern Patagonian Desert and encountering sparsely-populated territory most of the way to the coast. Much like last year’s eclipse, no other countries will enjoy the breathtaking show after the shadow lifts out of Argentina.