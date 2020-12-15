Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies help us dry out from Monday’s moisture, but temperatures only manage the low to mid-40s for highs as light winds blow from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s as light winds blow from the east or northeast near 5 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Light precipitation developing mid- to late morning should start as snow or a wintry mix across the area (except perhaps plain rain into Southern Maryland). Areas east of I-95 should change to plain rain by late afternoon, and it could be heavy at times with localized flooding. Our western and northern suburbs could continue to see a wintry mix through the afternoon, while far western to northwestern locations could stay mostly snow with heavier accumulations. Highs range from near freezing in far western to northwestern areas to the low to mid-40s closer to the bay. Winds are from the northeast and east at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: While snow piles up in our far western and northwest areas, mixed precipitation and rain elsewhere could change back to snow from west to east overnight before ending predawn. Lows are in the upper 20s to near freezing with breezy conditions that make it feel colder. Use caution and watch for slippery surfaces. Confidence: Low-Medium

Programming note: We’ll have an in-depth article on Wednesday’s winter storm publishing around midday Tuesday.

A look ahead

Thursday brings back some partly sunny skies, but temperatures stay cold with highs only in the low to mid-30s. We can’t rule out a passing snow shower or flurry during the day. Thursday night is partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s to about 30 in the city. Confidence: Medium

Friday continues to run colder than average, with highs in the 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend moderates a bit, but still leans to the colder side with highs on Saturday in the low to mid-40s under partly sunny skies. More clouds return Saturday night with a chance of scattered light snow showers with lows into the upper 20s to mid-30s. Sunday stays mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and still a chance of scattered light rain or snow showers. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

