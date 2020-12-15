Winter storm warnings are in effect for northern Fauquier, western Loudoun and Frederick counties as well as locations to the northwest, where up to a foot of snow could fall. Travel will be very difficult in this area Wednesday afternoon and night.

A winter storm watch is in effect for areas just to the east, and includes Washington’s immediate west and north suburbs. In the watch zone, a sloppy mix of snow, sleet, freezing and rain is most likely with a light to moderate accumulation of frozen precipitation. Slick spots could develop, especially on untreated roads.

From I-95 and to the east and southeast, precipitation may briefly start and end as snow, but sleet and rain are more likely with snow accumulations only around a coating to a couple inches. Roads could be slippery during any burst of frozen precipitation midday through mid-afternoon Wednesday and again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the storm pulls away and temperatures drop.

East of I-95, potentially heavy rainfall — between one and two inches — could cause flooding near creeks and streams and poor drainage areas. This has prompted a flood watch in this area.

Storm timeline

The storm will be a relatively fast-mover, with precipitation lasting about 15 hours in most locations, starting around midday Wednesday and ending in the predawn hours Thursday or even a bit earlier. Here’s how we see the storm evolving:

Mid-morning to early afternoon Wednesday (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Snow develops, possibly mixed with sleet and rain along and east of Interstate 95. Rain develops in Southern Maryland. Light snow accumulation possible, especially southwest of Washington. Temperatures 30 to 35 from northwest to southeast.

Wednesday afternoon (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.): Snow mixes with and changes to sleet and rain, heavy at times, along and east of I-95. Snow mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain west of I-95. Snow, heavy at times, in our far western and northwest areas (in area under winter storm warning), possibly mixed at times with sleet. Temperatures 30 to 37 northwest to southeast.

Wednesday evening (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.): Rain from I-95 and eastward, heavy at times. Rain and freezing rain west of I-95. Snow and sleet in our far western areas (under winter storm warning). Temperatures 30 to 40 northwest to southeast.

Wednesday overnight (10 p.m. to 2 a.m.): Freezing rain and rain gradually change back to sleet and /or snow from northwest to southeast, to around I-95, before ending. Precipitation ends in areas south and southwest of Washington. Temperatures 28 to 36 northwest to southeast.

Early Thursday morning (2 a.m. to 6 a.m.): Snow tapers off around Washington and to the west and north. Temperatures 25 to 32 northwest to southeast. Slick spots possible around region Thursday morning.

Snow and sleet amounts

While most locations near and west of I-95 will start as snow on Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, a strengthening area of low pressure moving from the Carolinas toward a position west of Norfolk, Va., will draw in relatively mild air from the Atlantic Ocean in the lower levels of the atmosphere. This warm air will surge westward, on top of D.C. and maybe even all the way west into our normally snowier suburbs. As such, we have lowered snowfall amounts some since Monday.

A coating to a couple of inches seem most likely right around Washington and just to the south (including southern Fairfax, central and northern Prince George’s, and eastern Prince William counties). There are two possible periods of snow: when the storm begins and when it is pulling away. Confidence in snow accumulation when the storm is pulling away is low and any initial snow may be washed away be rain.

In Washington’s immediate north and west suburbs (including western Prince William, northern Fairfax and central Montgomery counties), about 1 to 3 inches seem most likely, although some of this could be compacted or washed away by rain and freezing rain.

Farther to the northwest, 3 to 6 inches could fall in the normally colder areas of northern Montgomery, Loudoun, and northern Fauquier counties. But even here, we think precipitation could mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain at times.

For mostly snow, you’ll probably have to travel to the north and west of Frederick in Maryland and toward to the Interstate 81 corridor in Virginia. At least six inches is likely in this zone, with a foot or more not out of the question, especially into the mountains.

The National Weather Service, like the Capital Weather Gang, has lowered its snowfall amounts since Monday. Its snowfall map is shown above. It still predicts somewhat heavier amounts than we do, in general.

Freezing rain potential

In the zone between the heavy snow in our far western areas and more rainfall (from I-95 eastward), we may see a corridor of freezing rain. Because temperatures are not expected to be far below freezing (around 30 to 32 degrees), the freezing rain may have some difficulty accumulating. However, a glaze could develop on elevated surfaces, tree limbs, and some untreated paved surfaces - especially ramps, bridges and overpasses.

We’re most concerned about the freezing rain potential west and north of the Beltway from around Manassas to Fairfax to Rockville to Columbia and just to the west into parts of Fauquier, Loudoun and perhaps eastern Frederick counties.

Impacts

On Capital Weather Gang’s winter storm impact scale, which categorizes the threat posed by events like this, shows anticipated level of disruption varying considerably depending where you reside in the region. And conditions could change over short distances.

Here’s the storm rating we’ve assigned to different areas: