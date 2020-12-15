* School closings and changes Wednesday *
It was feeling like the heart of winter out there today, despite a good deal of sunshine. Highs near 40 are about five to eight degrees below normal for the date. This cold weather sets the stage for a winter storm that’s inbound tomorrow.
Through tonight: Clouds increase through the night. For a good chunk of it, they’re very thin. By morning, they’re thickening and lowering. Perhaps a good sunrise? Lows reach the mid-20s to around freezing most spots. Maybe a bit above freezing in southern Maryland.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies continue to take on that prestorm look in the morning as precipitation advances this way from the south and southwest. Snow, and possibly a mix near and east of Interstate 95, gets underway during the midmorning into early afternoon. As precipitation picks up intensity, it turns to more of a mix and changes to sleet and rain in D.C. and to the east. West, it’s snow, heavy at times, mixing with sleet and freezing rain through early evening.
Highs range from near freezing in the north and west suburbs to the low 40s well south and east. Along I-95, perhaps mainly mid-30s or some upper 30s if we luck out.
As the storm passes, colder air wraps back in, making it increasingly wintry into the night before precipitation ends. See all the details.
