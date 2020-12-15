The last storm to dump a foot or more of snow in New York struck in March 2018, when 14.8 inches fell in Central Park. If this storm beats that total, it would be the biggest since January 2016, when 27.5 inches fell.

The Weather Service may issue blizzard warnings for New York because of the combination of heavy snow and strong winds up to 45 mph, as the pressure gradient between the low off the coast and the high over Quebec tightens, funneling air in between them. There is a possibility that at the height of the storm, sleet or even rain could mix in with the snow in Brooklyn and on Staten Island, out to Long Island, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion, but this is still subject to considerable uncertainty.

If a mix occurs, it could keep accumulations down considerably in the city, and computer models Tuesday afternoon have shown more mixing potential.

The cause of a sleet-rain mix would be a “warm nose” of relatively mild air about 5,000 feet above the ground, pushing inland off the relatively mild waters of the Atlantic. Sea-surface temperatures off the coast of New Jersey are a few degrees above average for this time of year, providing an ample supply of moisture but also the potential for a wintry mix near the coast. The specter of “ping, ping, ping” sounds from sleet hitting a window are likely to loom large in a snow lover’s nightmares, as sleet acts to limit snowfall accumulations.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from a foot to a foot and a half throughout much of Connecticut and into Rhode Island, as well, as computer models show the likelihood of a narrow band of extremely heavy snow pushing across the South Coast, working its way toward Providence, R.I., Hartford, Conn., and into Boston.

The Weather Service is predicting up to a foot of snow in Boston, with lesser amounts in the city’s northern suburbs and greater amounts to the south. Computer model trends on Tuesday have increased confidence that a significant snowstorm, rather than the northern edge of heavy snow, will hit Boston.

“The biggest concern with the system will be heavy snowfall rates and given the antecedent cold air mass, snow will accumulate immediately on all surfaces upon onset,” the Weather Service forecast office in Boston stated in a forecast discussion, warning of a “significant, but not blockbuster winter storm.”

Farther south, in Philadelphia, the forecast is tricky because milder air will be poised to surge west just above cold air at the surface. This means a sloppy, wintry mess is likely in the city, but even just a few miles northwest of Philadelphia, snowfall amounts could pile up quickly. The Weather Service is predicting that only about 20 miles will separate the zone of 12- to 18-inch snowfall amounts from an area where snow totals may struggle to reach six to eight inches.

“The rain/snow line looks to set up right along the I-95 corridor, where areas in central New Jersey, down to the eastern Philly suburbs in New Jersey, down to Wilmington, where precip during the day Wednesday will be a mix of rain and snow, and then a wintry mix is possible through much of the evening before changing to all snow after midnight Wednesday night,” the Weather Service stated in a forecast discussion Tuesday.

The jackpot region from this storm is projected by most computer models and human forecasters to stretch from northwestern Maryland and northeastern West Virginia into central and eastern Pennsylvania (areas to the west of Interstate 95), and northeast into northern New Jersey.

It’s possible that with snowfall rates of two to three inches per hour, a couple of locations near Harrisburg or Lancaster, Pa., or perhaps in the southern Poconos Mountains or Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, could exceed two feet of snow from this storm. In addition, some models are hinting at a secondary snowfall jackpot location in eastern Massachusetts. Computer models have been remarkably consistent about this region getting walloped.