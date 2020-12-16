* School closings and changes on Wednesday *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

2/10: Too much rain and wintry mix take the fun out of too little snow.

Express forecast

Today: Snow, wintry mix or heavy rain depending where you are. Highs: Low 30s.

Tonight: Precipitation continues through evening, exiting overnight. Lows: Near 30.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and cold. Highs: Mid- to upper 30s.

Forecast in detail

We could see over a foot of snow well to the north and west, and all-rain just to the south and east. Here in the D.C. metro area, between the two zones of different precipitation, we’re in for a messy day featuring a little snow, some wintry mix, heavy rain and possible flooding. Temperatures at the ground and higher up won’t be low enough to make this a blockbuster winter storm for the DMV, but it will cause plenty of disruption nonetheless.

Today (Wednesday): Snow or a wintry mix moves in from southwest to northeast around 10 a.m. to noon, except mostly rain in southern Maryland, with temperatures in the low 30s. A light accumulation of snow and sleet (up to an inch or two) is possible before areas inside the Beltway, along Interstate 95, and points south and east probably change to heavy rain as we get into the mid- to late afternoon.

North and west of the Beltway in Howard, Montgomery, Fairfax, and northern Prince William counties, we may see a wintry mix last a bit longer. And with temperatures right around freezing, icy spots could develop during the afternoon (especially on untreated surfaces) with temperatures right around freezing. Even here, though, we should change to mostly rain by late afternoon as winds pick up from the northeast.

Further north and west in Carroll, Frederick, Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties, and points north and west are where more significant accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain will make roads hazardous during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The immediate metro area remains mostly rainy into the evening as a gusty breeze develops from the northeast. But late evening or overnight, the rain may change back to sleet and snow if colder air arrives before the precipitation pulls away. That could leave areas inside the Beltway and along I-95 with another light accumulation (up to an inch or two) of snow and sleet, with up to a few inches north and west in Howard, Montgomery, Fairfax and northern Prince William counties.

Hazardous conditions continue through the evening and into the overnight far north and west in Carroll, Frederick, Loudoun northern Fauquier counties, and points north and west, where total snow and sleet accumulations could reach 6-12″.

Overnight lows dip to the upper 20s to low 30s with a gusty breeze from the north and northwest. Confidence: Low-Medium

For even more details on today’s storm, see our full briefing.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Temperatures start the day below freezing area-wide, which means some slick spots are possible just about everywhere. Still a bit breezy in the morning, with winds diminishing in the afternoon. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny and cold with highs only in the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy, with chilly lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure builds in on Friday and Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Could see a few snow showers Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures moderate a bit on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies, a few rain or snow showers possible, and highs in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

