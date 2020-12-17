Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): With temperatures in the 20s early this morning after Wednesday’s slop, icy spots are likely on sidewalks and roads. Please use caution. Clouds should quickly break up in the morning. Brisk northwest winds drop off, but with highs stuck in the mid- to upper 30s, it is still bracing. Wind chills start the day in the teens and don’t get much above freezing in the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds should be slow to increase, giving you a chance to see the crescent moon just above Jupiter and Saturn in the early-evening sky. Good practice as Jupiter and Saturn will nearly glow as one Monday evening, which is not to be missed! Lows range from the lower 20s in snow-covered areas to upper 20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine quickly returns across the area, but temperatures struggle to climb. Another day of highs in the mid- to upper 30s is the outcome, with light northwest breezes. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and calming winds lead to a night of lows in the low to mid-20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Clouds increase on Saturday and hamper any hopes of much warming. Highs hold in the upper 30s to low 40s. Overnight clouds help to hold lows in the low to mid-30s (upper 20s in our colder areas), and a snow or rain shower cannot be ruled out. Confidence: Medium

Skies partially clear on Sunday and temperatures finally rise to near-normal levels, with highs in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be partly sunny as long as a potential shower system stays well to our south as expected. The solstice occurs in the predawn hours, making this the shortest day of the year. Highs top out in the mid-40s but could reach upper 40s if the sun wins out. Confidence: Low

