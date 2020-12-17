Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Temperatures fall rapidly this evening, especially in the northwest, where there’s snow. Clouds moving in should keep the free fall from continuing, but some colder spots could hit the low 20s or so. Most places will hit the mid-20s, with downtown perhaps closer to 30. There could be a random snow flurry or two late night and toward dawn.
Tomorrow (Friday): Remaining morning clouds dissipate into the afternoon, leaving skies rather sunny. We warm up slightly, although warm isn’t really the right word when it’s within a few degrees of 40. Winds are light.
Local lake effect: It would appear that Liberty Reservoir to the northwest of Baltimore spit out some lake effect clouds today. The bigger question is if there was any snow.
While lake effect snow is more typical of large lakes such as the Great Lakes, much smaller bodies of water can also produce clouds or even snow on rare occasions. In today’s case it seems likely that above-normal water temperatures and below-normal air temperatures did the trick.
