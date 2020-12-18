Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Travel slowly, if you must be out early, as there are some patchy slick spots around. Clouds may hamper sunshine levels, especially during the morning. There may be a nascent whisper of a warming trend — but still chilly — as we top out in the mid-30s to around 40. Northwest breezes should stay between 5 and 15 mph. Cloud levels are the main question mark and sunniest spots will end up being the warmest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mainly clear skies and calming winds lend the atmosphere to quick, effective cooling. Thanks to the lack of stirring and mixing by a steady wind, or an insulating “blanket” layer of clouds, we may get quite cold. Perhaps our coldest night yet of the season? Upper teens to mid-20s are the likely regional low temperature range before dawn. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We could have cloudier moments at times, but confidence isn’t high on this aspect, so let’s keep an eye on cloud levels, which could fluctuate. If we see more clouds than sun, temperatures could be stuck in the mid- to upper 30s. A few periods of sunshine should help us get into the low 40s. Breezes stay very light, out of the south or southeast by late in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds move in — with higher forecast confidence too — during the evening and late night hours. This atmospheric “blanket” should keep temperatures from falling too much, into the upper 20s to mid-30s downtown. A sprinkle or flurry are possible nearer dawn. Breezes should remain light to calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Clouds may again be a sky feature, more often than not. Peeks of sun are probable, even with the chance of a couple rain or snow showers. Our warming trend is underway, with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. It’s finally feeling seasonably average for this time of year! We can thank a southerly breeze around 5-10 mph for this warming assistance. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds stick around for the most part. We may have a somewhat wide range of low temperatures, with the coolest spots under partially clearer skies seeing upper 20s. Cloudier conditions may permit more mildness, with mid-30s in the typical warm areas. Confidence: Medium

Partly sunny with a quick sprinkle is possible on Monday as we welcome astronomical winter. At least it’s warmer, in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees, thanks to a continued light southerly breeze. We’ll keep you posted on cloudiness levels as we get closer, and if the chance of rain increases. Sunnier, drier conditions may allow for warmer high temperatures. Confidence: Low-Medium