There are indications that an Arctic cold front may swing east across the Lower 48, rendezvousing with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain is a guarantee on the warm side of the front, but as colder air blasts east, precipitation could switch over to snow.

That means places like Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and perhaps even the nation’s capital could enjoy some festive Christmas Eve snow — though uncertainty abounds in whether or not the yet to develop storm will come to full fruition.

Much of the interior Northeast is digging out from a record-breaking snowstorm that dropped a wide swath of 30 to 45 inches of snow from northern Pennsylvania and New York State through central Vermont and New Hampshire.

Tranquil to start next week

In the wake of the storm, which despite prolific snowfall yielded few power outages, cool high pressure has built in. Highs were expected to remain below freezing on Friday from New York City north through the Canadian border, with a chilly northerly flow.

A weak front may bring some passing showers to the Ohio Valley, Appalachians and Interstate 95 corridor Sunday into Monday, with some light snow in Pennsylvania, New York, and northern New England. Thereafter, high pressure will build in, eventually turning winds southerly and allowing temperatures to warm. Highs could approach 50 in southern New England and the New York Tri-State area on Thursday, Christmas Eve morning, with mid-50s possible in the Mid-Atlantic.

That will set the stage for a dramatic 24-hour temperature turnaround as a strong Arctic cold front approaches from the west.

The system to watch

While the East Coast enjoys a comparatively mild spell midweek, a low pressure system straddling the U.S.-Canadian border will move ashore the Pacific Northwest on Monday. That low will likely ride east across the Northern Tier, arriving over the Great Lakes on Wednesday before intensifying as it pulls into Ontario and Quebec.

Trailing it will be a cold front, stretching from the Upper Midwest down to the Gulf Coast. It may exhibit “anafront” status, meaning the bulk of any precipitation will fall in cold air behind the front. That means everyone will see rain to start, but that could quickly change to snow as chillier air surges east.

Apropos to timing, the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys will likely see the front late Wednesday night into Thursday while the East Coast can expect some wet and potentially white weather Thursday night into Christmas morning.

A dramatic temperature drop and snow possible

In areas that see a more efficient changeover to snow, some accumulation is possible, albeit confidence is low on exact timing and amounts. Part of the uncertainty surrounds an area of low pressure that will likely form somewhere along the front, bringing onshore winds that could prolong any rain. Where that will occur remains to be seen.

Cities like New York, Albany and Hartford probably have the best chance at seeing a bit of snow Christmas Eve. It’s not out of the question that some in New York State could see a plowable snowfall if temperatures remain cold enough.

For Boston, Providence, and Portland, Maine, rain to snow is more likely. The timing may be delayed until Christmas morning. Gusty winds could accompany the front too especially along the New England Coastline.

Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C. could also be poised to see rain changing over to snow on Christmas Eve, although snow lovers ought not hold their breath. The system is still six days out, and a lot can change between now and then. Often times with Arctic fronts in the Mid-Atlantic, precipitation departs before the cold air necessary for snowfall arrives. Computer models also sometimes overdo their snowfall forecasts at long ranges only to see them evaporate within two days or so of the storm.

There’s an outside chance that, depending on how conditions evolve, a few flakes may even fly in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky, the Carolinas and the Midwest.

Farther south along the Gulf Coast, the cold front may spark a few strong thunderstorms.

Temperatures will fall sharply behind the front; in many locales, the mercury will run 15 to 20 degrees colder on Christmas day than on Thursday. Highs temperatures may only reach the 20s and 30s (and possibly lower) in much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.