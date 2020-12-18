We’re sure many of you are wondering how COVID-19 is affecting the ski industry, so first things first. The good news is that skiing is a natural fit for social distancing, if some basic rules are followed. Each individual resort has set up its own rules and practices to ensure the safety of customers, so we advise you check with resort websites before heading out. As an example, Seven Springs resort in Pennsylvania is requiring contactless lift ticket purchases through a smartphone or computer.

“We have developed a multi-layered plan designed to deter the spread of the virus, protect our customers and our employees, and continue to exceed guest expectations,” Seven Springs’ website says.

One general theme according to Paige Perfect, marketing manager at the newly revamped Timberline Mountain in West Virginia, is “you ride with who you arrive.”

The cold, snowy pattern, which arrived suddenly this week, is allowing most resorts to open this weekend and, for those already operating, add terrain.

Anne Weimer, general manager with the Pennsylvania Vail Resorts said Roundtop opens for the season Saturday, while Whitetail and Liberty do on Sunday.

“We are so ready to get out and enjoy the freedom of the mountain!,” Weimer wrote in an email. "We received about 8 inches in the storm and have some nice snowmaking temperatures in the forecast for the next few nights.”

Bryce Resort in Basye, Va. dropped the ropes on Thursday with two slopes of corduroy but, with massive snowmaking the last couple of days, bumped that up to 5 on Friday.

“All reservations must be made online [for Bryce]," said Andrew DeVier-Scott, marketing director, in an email. “[W]e will be heavily enforcing our mask policy and all other procedures in response to the pandemic”.

Snowshoe resort in West Virginia already has 109 out 257 acres open for shredding with more acres opening daily. "[W]e’ve had some really cooperative weather and we’re headed into the holiday period with plenty of open terrain and lifts to help folks spread out,” wrote Shawn Cassell, public relations manager at Snowshoe.

At the reimagined Timberline Mountain ski area in Tucker County, West Virginia, Paige said the mountain is better than ever. The antiquated triple chair has been removed, she said, and the first ever six-person lift in West Virginia installed, which is high speed. It has decreased the time to ascend the 1,000 vertical feet from 20 minutes to just under 5! A new quad ski lift has also been installed. Other improvements include new and upgraded snowmaking guns, and the lodge has been renovated, Paige said.

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

Overall, it’s a great weekend to hit the slopes with chilly, but not frigid, conditions. A few mood snowflakes may drift through the air on Sunday, but not enough to impede travel to the slopes.

High country resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with lows near 20 and highs in the mid-30s.

Sunday: Morning snow showers or flurries, with lows 20 to 25, and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Front range resorts

Saturday: Partly sunny, with lows near 25 and highs in the upper 30s to near 40.