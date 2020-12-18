Through Tonight: We make a run at coldest night of the year so far. The main obstacle is cloudiness, and there should at least be partial clearing.

Low temperatures are near 20 in the colder spots north and west, with a few places making the upper teens. Closer to the city and to the southeast it’s more like mid-20s, with perhaps a few upper 20s right on the water or in downtown. Winds out of the northwest around 10 mph early die off a good deal late.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny and winds are light. Highs should reach the upper 30s and lower 40s, from northwest to southeast.

Sunday: A weak front passing the region may spark some showers of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. We need to keep an eye on a low pressure trying to form along the front, which could enhance precipitation, but it’s all moving too fast to worry much just yet. Temperatures should head for the low 40s for highs.

How cold is cold enough? There is a chance tonight is the coldest of the year so far. In Washington, we need to get to or below 28. Over at Dulles, the coldest so far is 24. That’s actually the warmest low temperature in a cold season to date. Up in Baltimore, the low so far is 25.