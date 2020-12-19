Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): It’s another day of clouds mixed with sun. Not too uncommon this time of year. If you’re looking for the most sun, you might want to focus earlier in the day, as clouds seem likely to be increasing during the afternoon. High temperatures are mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s, as winds begin to turn to come from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken and lower heading into the night. A few snow showers are possible by the pre-dawn period. Any flakes that fall in that time frame should be few but they could cause a dusting or so. Lows are mainly in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Snow or rain showers remain possible during the morning and perhaps into the midday. The longer that risk lasts, the more it’s just rain. Anything that falls should tend conversational, but we’ll keep an eye out. Skies may be breaking before sunset as highs reach the low and mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly clear conditions are a good bet. Lows range from near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s milder by Monday. We should also see more sunshine, although we’ll need to watch a storm offshore to make sure it doesn’t end up closer. At the least, a few showers seem possible. A pretty classic start to astronomical winter (or three weeks into meteorological winter!). Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium