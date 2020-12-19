Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the overnight period. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be relatively cold, with lows ranging from about 28 to 32 degrees, even in D.C. proper. Winds will be quite light out of the south/southeast at 5 mph. Some patchy fog will probably develop, too.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Light rain showers mixed with sleet and a few flakes of snow will spread over the area by late morning, especially south and east of D.C. Precipitation should end by the early afternoon, leaving us with overcast skies and temperatures in the low 40s. It will be cloudy, foggy and cold Sunday night, with lows right around the freezing mark once again.
