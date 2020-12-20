Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Temperatures and dew point values will bottom out in the low 30s overnight, which means widespread areas of fog are likely to develop. Given that temperatures will be close to or below freezing, black ice and slippery spots will develop on some secondary roads and bridges. Use care on the roads after midnight, with reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.
Tomorrow (Monday): Fog and slippery spots persist through the early morning, but the low clouds and fog should lift by the afternoon. There is high uncertainty on whether and when the clouds will break, which puts the temperature forecast into question. Right now, it looks like we’ll see enough partial sunshine to push afternoon temperatures into the low and even mid-40s. Chilly again tomorrow night, with lows in the 30s.
Haboob! I must admit, this is one of my favorite meteorological phenomena. And it’s not just because of the mildly funny name. I was also unaware that these massive dust storms occurred in South America as the one below did a few days ago. These things make for great visuals, but they are also extremely dangerous, as shown in the second set of videos in the tweets below.
