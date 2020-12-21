The frontal passage could be fierce in some spots, with strong thunderstorms and gusty winds ahead of the front, turning to cold and chilly winds behind it.

The stormy setup

The low-pressure system in question was moving ashore in the Pacific Northwest late Monday, where more than two inches of rain can be expected near the coast. Heavy snow will accumulate in parts of the Cascades and Northern Rockies.

That low pressure will shift east along the international border on Tuesday, plowing though the Dakotas while intensifying beneath the influx of mid-level energy arriving from the west. By Wednesday night, it will have moved over the Great Lakes while dragging a cold air mass southward in its wake — in the process forming a strong cold front.

Warmth surges north ahead of the front

Wednesday into Thursday, southerly winds preceding the front will bring anomalously warm temperatures to the Midwest and East. Highs of 15 to 20 degrees above average are likely in northern areas, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees late Wednesday or early Thursday as far north as Michigan.

Washington, D.C., may see highs in the upper 50s on Thursday, while New York City and Boston are likely to reach 50 degrees as well. Average highs in those northern cities this time of year are 41 and 38 degrees, respectively.

A few highs in the 70s may also briefly appear on the map in the eastern Carolinas or Georgia on Thursday, depending on the exact timing of the cold front’s arrival.

The warm air will erode much of the remaining snowpack in parts of eastern New York and southern New England. Snow from last week’s record-breaking storm will likely appear to steam, sublimating as the solid snow is heated and absorbed into the atmosphere. The snow cover also presents the risk of flooding from heavy rains that will move through along the front.

Rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds along the front

Downpours and a few thunderstorms will line up along the cold front, where gusty southerly winds are also possible. Over the Delmarva Peninsula, Long Island and Cape Cod, wind gusts topping 40 mph are likely. Eastern New England may see stronger winds, perhaps topping 55 mph as the low-level jet — a conveyor belt-like river of swiftly moving warm air just above the ground — intensifies on Thursday night.

Strong winds are also possible on the back side of the cold front on Christmas Day.

A broad inch of rain, give or take, is likely for most regions along and east of the Appalachians. From the Mid-Atlantic into New York state, a few spots may approach two inches. This is likely to bring flooding concerns for inland areas with deep snowpack, particularly parts of Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, southern Vermont, and parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

A few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either, particularly from Florida to Georgia and northward into the Carolinas. Even the Mid-Atlantic could see a severe thunderstorm or two.

Possible backside snow for some

Some of the cold front’s precipitation will fall immediately behind the temperature drop, which makes this an “anafront.” And as the mercury plummets from the 50s into the 20s and 30s overnight into early Friday, some of that precipitation could come down as snow from the Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic northward to New England.

The most likely locales for accumulating snowfall would be from the panhandle of Maryland through western Pennsylvania and western New York state. Vermont could also see a burst of snow as well.

Places like D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City face a trickier forecast, with the chance of some wet snowflakes mixing in. Though uncertainty is high and accumulations are unlikely, a fleeting bit of winter wonder may add to the ambiance of Christmas.

Remnant moisture embedded in a northwesterly flow behind the front may also contribute to a dusting of snow as far south as the mountains along the Tennessee-North Carolina border.

Cold air on Christmas night

Frigid air will blast south and east behind the front, setting the stage for a nippy Christmas Day. Morning lows in the 30s are possible as far south as the Florida Panhandle, with teens and 20s for most of the eastern United States.

Temperatures over the northern Plains will likely sink below zero.