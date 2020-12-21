Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): The winter solstice arrives at 5:02 a.m. and we start our shortest day of the year with pockets of fog. In our colder areas, watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Skies may be slow to brighten, keeping it rather chilly into the afternoon. Highs may only approach 45 but, if we do manage some sunshine, we could get closer to 50. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Unfortunately, if we manage any blue skies during the afternoon, cloud cover races back in during the evening and may interfere with chances to see the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. Some scattered rain showers (possibly mixing with snow in our colder areas) may then develop which scoot out of the region during the predawn hours. Lows are in the low to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This promises to be the first mostly sunny day since last week but it’s rather blustery. Highs reach the mid- to upper 40s as wind gusts potentially top 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: If clouds spoil the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction Monday evening, Tuesday evening should offer a good opportunity to see the pair, just ever so slightly farther apart. Under clear skies, it’s a rather cold night with lows from the low to mid-20s in our colder areas to near 30 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday may be the most tranquil and nicest day of the week. Skies are mostly sunny, winds are light and highs should reach 45 to 50. Clouds increase some at night with lows 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

On Christmas Eve, ahead of the Arctic front, temperatures briefly surge upward, as high as 55 to 60, but then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with heavy downpours, become likely during the second half of the day. Once the cold front passes, during the second of Thursday or very early Friday, temperatures tumble. Rain could change to snow before ending either Thursday evening or overnight but it’s uncertain whether the snow will materialize and amount to anything. Temperatures should drop below freezing by predawn Christmas Day if not a bit sooner. Confidence: Low-Medium

Christmas Day is blustery and very cold. Skies are variably cloudy and we can’t rule out a passing snow shower or flurry. High temperatures hover in the 30s and winds are quite gusty. Winds ease some Christmas night, and it’s very cold, with lows in the low 20s and some teens possible in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium

Calm but cold conditions prevail over the weekend. Both days should feature a good amount of sunshine with highs 30 to 35 Saturday and 35 to 40 Sunday. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning are mostly in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

