In previous days, the American and Canadian models had even offered the possibility of light snow accumulations. But on Monday, they moved in the direction of the European model, forecasting little or no snow. They now simulate about a dusting at the most. Our western areas, toward Interstate 81, have a somewhat higher chance of Christmas Eve snowfall.

The American modeling system now shows (below) just a 30 to 50 percent chance of an inch of snow on the ground by Christmas morning, while on Sunday these percentages were about 20 percent higher. The European modeling system (not shown) indicates a 0 percent chance in the D.C. area and just a 10 percent chance toward I-81.

There are a couple of factors that argue against getting too excited about the snow potential.

1) The surface temperature is likely to be above freezing during the period when most or all the precipitation is falling.

2) Models often overdo the snow potential on the back end of fronts that don’t have a pronounced zone of low pressure to our south and east. Without such a low, winds start turning more westerly after the arctic air arrives, leading to downsloping winds on the east side of the mountains that tends to cut off moisture.

While the chance of snow accumulation Christmas Eve appears slim, there is the potential for a few mood flakes on Christmas Day. The very cold temperatures aloft and associated instability may provide a few scattered snow showers or flurries as an upper-level impulse crosses the region.

Historically, the odds of a white Christmas in Washington are pretty poor, with just around a 10 percent chance of snow on the ground or in the air.

By definition, a white Christmas is declared when at least one inch of snow is on the ground at 7 a.m. Eastern on Christmas Day.

Washington has seen 13 instances of a white Christmas since 1888 using this criterion, the most recent in 2009. That snow didn’t even last through the day but was washed away by a mild rainstorm.