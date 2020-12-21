Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A weak and fast-moving weather system is headed this way from the west. Clouds increase early this evening, complicating viewing of the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction, and late-evening some showers move in. This activity won’t amount to a lot, but there could be a few heavier bursts. Some may also come down as non-accumulating or a quick minor-dusting-on-grass type of snow, mainly in our colder areas to the north and west of the Beltway. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Lows are in the low and mid-30s, with perhaps a few patchy icy spots possible after the precipitation ends.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s very sunny, with high temperatures similar to today in many spots. Maximums are mainly in the mid- and upper 40s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts topping 30 mph.
Getting (a little) colder: As we’ve officially entered winter, our temperature normals in Washington are closing in on their low point. The average high of 45 and the average low of 31 are both just a handful from the bottom. We dip to an average high of 43 and a low of 28 at our lowest. That comes Jan. 12-23.
