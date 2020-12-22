In reality, the two are hundreds of millions of miles away from one another; Saturn, whose orbit is outside that of Jupiter, is considerably more distant.

Though the planets rendezvous in our night sky every two decades or so, the next “great conjunction” that brings the planets into proximity as impressive as Monday night’s show won’t come until the year 2080.

Fortunately, if you missed Monday night’s conjunction because of cloud cover, you can try your luck again Tuesday night. While the planets won’t be quite as intimate, they’ll still be nestled comfortably close.

The remarkable pairing of the planets brought them just 0.1 degrees apart. That’s about the apparent thickness of a coin if you held it in an outstretched hand. On Tuesday night, they’ll be about 60 percent farther apart, but that’s still close enough to yield a remarkable show.

The half-illuminated moon will also be visible above and to the left of the planetary pairing, with Mars, marked by a speck of rusty brown, higher up along that line.

In the nation’s capital, clouds drifting in from the west obscured the view for many, though a few lucky D.C. residents managed to catch a glimpse of the conjunction through breaks in the overcast. Others farther to the southwest wound up more lucky, with clear skies around twilight affording ideal observation of the conjunction.

Ed Piotrowski, chief meteorologist at the ABC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, S.C., used a backyard telescope and attached camera to capture a remarkable photo of the conjunction. His shot reveals the colorful, latitudinal bands of Jupiter’s gaseous atmosphere, as well as the icy rings of Saturn. Jupiter’s moons can be seen as well — from top left, Callisto, Europa, Ganymede and Io.

Those with backyard telescopes may enjoy a similarly stunning view on Tuesday night, weather permitting. Of course, telescopes aren’t required, the planets bright enough that they can still be seen with the naked eye.

Cloud cover could be problematic over the Upper Midwest and Northern Tier, where a low-pressure system near the international border could bring inclement weather. Some downwind high-altitude clouds may drift over the northern Appalachians and interior New England as well.

A few low clouds are also possible in the Pacific Northwest near the coastline, though the higher elevations inland should see clearer skies.