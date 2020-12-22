Through tonight: Lots of stars shine bright under clear skies. Lows range from the upper 20s to mid-30s. We’ll lose about half the wind speed early in the evening, with breezes continuing to diminish overnight.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partially sunny skies should dominate. There may be fewer clouds in the morning and more in the afternoon. Temperatures will be mainly in the upper 40s for highs. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low.
Spring is coming: Our days are growing brighter again. With the arrival of winter, the first signs of the next season are showing themselves off. It’s a slow start, as we’re only gaining a few seconds a day at the beginning. Still, we’ve gained five minutes of evening light already since the low point. Tonight’s sunset of 4:50 p.m. is another six minutes back from what we’ll see at the end of the month. By Jan. 6, we’re looking at our first post-5 p.m. sunset, with sunset near 5:30 p.m. by the end of that month.
