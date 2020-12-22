Warm air will surge ahead of the storm system during Christmas Eve, with a separate dome of warmth becoming established over the West. Rapid snowmelt will ensue in some places that already have a thick layer of snow, eroding the odds of a white Christmas and in some areas introducing concerns about flooding.

Technically speaking, a white Christmas occurs when at least an inch of snow is present on the ground on Christmas morning — usually enough to cover the grass and bring a monochromatic white landscape.

Here is your region by region outlook for who can expect a white Christmas.

The Northeast

In the Northeast, an abrupt shift in air masses will bring a case of weather whiplash to cities such as New York, Hartford, Boston and Providence. Regions still buried beneath a foot or more of snow from last week’s record-shattering storm will see their snowpack hastily melt during Christmas Eve, though it may not melt completely regionwide.

On Thursday, temperatures will spike ahead of a strong cold front, with temperatures in the 50s possible for highs in southern New England and even parts of the Hudson Valley. Parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and the capital district of New York still have 20 or more inches of snow on the ground from the same storm that dropped more than three and a half feet in spots.

Those same locales could experience flooding Thursday night and Friday. Exceptional moisture flowing north from the Bahamas will help fuel downpours along the approaching cold front. These showers and thunderstorms will drop heavy rain into the already-melting snow, which itself contains 1.5 to 3.5 inches of water within it. Downpours will drop an additional 1 to 2 inches. Some of the snow will sublimate, or transfer its moisture directly into the atmosphere, bolstering atmospheric moisture even more. Areas of fog are likely as well as the milder, humid air flows over the cold snow cover.

Strong winds will blow along and ahead of the front in New England, possibly causing tree and power line damage in some locations. By Christmas morning, much of the snow cover in Southern New England will be gone. Temperatures in southeastern Massachusetts may hit 60 degrees early in the day.

Sharply colder temperatures on the back side of the front could cause a flip from rain to snow for a time in New York state as well as western and northern New England, but outside of higher elevations, it may not accumulate sufficiently for a true white Christmas. Snow showers could continue on and off for much of Christmas Day along the Appalachians and in Northern New England.

Much colder weather will build in during the afternoon.

Mid-Atlantic

In the Mid-Atlantic, a general 1 to 2 inches of rain with localized heavier amounts is likely along and west of Interstate 95, with lesser over the Virginia Tidewater and the Delmarva Peninsula on Thursday night into early Christmas morning, with gusty winds possible as well.

The conditions could even give rise to a chance of strong thunderstorms.

There is some remnant snow cover in the Panhandle of Maryland, western Virginia and West Virginia, but that will be gone by late Thursday.

A dramatic cool-down of 30 degrees is possible Friday morning, with highs in the mid-30s in eastern spots, including Washington, and perhaps upper 20s in western areas. Accumulating snow is possible in parts of the Appalachians, including western Maryland, while a few flurries or snow showers are even possible Christmas Day in D.C., Baltimore or Philadelphia, though accumulations would be light, if any.

South

Unsurprisingly, the odds of a white Christmas in most of the South are slim to none. A chance of thunderstorms, perhaps a few strong to severe, is looking more likely than any wintry weather. The cold front will move through Mississippi, Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, western Georgia and Tennessee during the day Thursday; it will reach eastern Georgia, the Carolina Piedmont, and the Florida Peninsula overnight.

A bit of wintry weather can’t be ruled out in extreme northern Alabama, the hills of northern Georgia and most of middle and eastern Tennessee Thursday night. Some accumulation is possible, including a period of slick road conditions and light to moderate snow, particularly during Thursday afternoon and evening, with areas located in the Cumberland Plateau having the best chance for snow to stick.

Midwest and Plains

Accumulating snowfall is possible over the northern Plains on Wednesday with the approaching system from the west, but amounts should mostly be light to moderate. Most of the Dakotas were without a snowpack to kick off the week, but a broad few inches may fall from the eastern Dakotas eastward into Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday.

That snow cover will probably survive and set the stage for a white Christmas, since temperatures could drop below zero across the Northern Tier on Thursday before warming some on Friday.

To the south, the central and southern Plains will miss out on a white Christmas this year.

As the system progresses east, some snow may fall along the departing front in Michigan and Indiana, but not much. One would have to head into eastern Ohio to see an inch or more, with western Pennsylvania to see some accumulating snow as well on Christmas Eve, along with snow showers Christmas Day.

Mountains and West

In the West, no new snow accumulation is likely at lower elevations between now and Christmas. Whatever is there will stick around at altitude where cold temperatures should persist, with sufficiently cold weather Wednesday and Thursday to maintain the snowpack.