The storm is set to bring an “extreme” dose of winter to the area around Minneapolis, one of the Upper Midwest’s busiest travel hubs. At least 160 flights had already been canceled as of Wednesday midmorning, that number steadily climbing as conditions deteriorated.

Blizzard warnings were in effect from the Canadian border and eastern Dakotas through much of Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and even northwest Iowa. Elsewhere in Wisconsin and Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities, a winter storm warning was up.

Minneapolis was bracing for five to 10 inches of snow, along with gusts as high as 50 mph. Temperatures in the 40s were expected to drop below zero Wednesday night, with wind chills as low as minus-20.

Continued strong gusts and plummeting temperatures are likely regionwide in the system’s wake, bringing dangerously frigid wind chills to the central United States before the system kicks a strong cold front east.

The system now

Snow and strong winds were ongoing across northern Nebraska and near the James Valley in the eastern Dakotas shortly after sunrise Wednesday morning, falling on the cool side of developing surface low pressure meandering east through the Corn Belt.

The North Dakota State Highway Patrol was urging residents to stay home and off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“If you do not need to travel (emergencies only) outside of town, stay home until the snow stops and the sun comes up,” tweeted a trooper in Mapleton, just west of Fargo, N.D.

Snow will become moderate to locally heavy at times Wednesday afternoon, the bulk of the activity oriented southwest to northeast in a band from south-central Nebraska and northern Kansas northeast through Minnesota and western Ontario. It won’t last more than six to eight hours in most locales, but blizzard conditions will develop rapidly, with the visibility dropping to near zero.

Hazardous conditions peak during Wednesday afternoon, evening

Cities such as Omaha; Sioux City, Iowa; and Minneapolis can all expect a thump of snow between midafternoon and evening hours, coinciding with the afternoon-evening commute. Gusts of 40 to 60 mph will couple with the falling snow to bring visibilities below a quarter-mile at times, especially into the evening and overnight hours.

“Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected,” wrote the Weather Service in the Twin Cities. “Travel will become very dangerous today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 20 below to 35 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded.”

Even after the snow stops falling Wednesday night, the highs winds will cause blowing and drifting snow into Thursday morning.

In addition to disrupting travel, outdoor Christmas decorations may be tossed about, with power outages possible as temperatures continue to plummet.

A general four to six inches is likely in Omaha and Sioux City and along the Missouri River, building to five to 10 inches near and just east of Minneapolis. The heaviest will fall in eastern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, where isolated totals in the double digits are likely.

The system isn’t a blockbuster from the standpoint of snow totals alone — but when combined with strong to damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, a disruptive and dangerous system is in the offing through overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The Twin Cities Weather Service office is cautioning that “extreme” impacts can be expected with the system south and west of Minneapolis, with moderate to severe impacts closer to the city.

Dangerous drop in temperatures

Crashing temperatures will spur a hazardous “flash freeze” over parts of the Upper Midwest, especially in central Iowa and Minnesota, as well as Wyoming. Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s Wednesday morning will be replaced by readings falling into the single digits shortly after sunset, and below zero across most of Minnesota and North Dakota, as well as parts of South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin after dark.

In addition to yielding dangerously low wind chills, the rapid freeze-up could cause treacherous travel on suddenly slick roadways.

That may prove especially problematic in two areas. The first, which includes Minneapolis, occupies the zone north of Interstates 90 and east of Interstate 35 in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. That’s where some initial rain could dampen the ground, only to rapidly freeze as temperatures fall during Wednesday afternoon.

That’s true too in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, where enough of a snowpack exists that some will melt during the day, only to refreeze on roadways and sidewalks Wednesday afternoon and evening.

“Temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions,” warned the Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

In addition, wind chills as low as minus-30 are possible in parts of Minnesota, with values dropping to minus-35 in North Dakota.

Farther west, strong winds are expected over much of the Plains. Wind advisories and high wind warnings blanket the map from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border, the strongest gusts favored east of the Palmer Divide north into Nebraska and the Dakotas. Goodland, Kan., had already clocked a 66 mph gust by early Wednesday morning.