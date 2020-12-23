Flood watches are up from Virginia to Vermont, where heavy rainfall will combine with rapid snow melt in some areas to yield freshwater flooding Thursday into early Christmas morning. Near the coast, the biggest threat may be from damaging winds. A high wind watch, with the potential for gusts to 60 mph, is already up for Southern New England.

Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the nation’s capital could all see disruptive weather Thursday night into Christmas.

Meanwhile, in each of these cities there could be treacherous travel as daylight dawns on Christmas morning, due to a flash freeze and snow flurries on the weather system’s cold side.

Setup and timing

The instigating cold front is tied to a low pressure system that was bringing blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains on Wednesday. Temperatures were set to crash from the 40s to below zero in Minneapolis, where 6 to 10 inches of snow and winds topping 50 mph were expected.

The cold front will be near the Mississippi River by Thursday morning, with a plume of rich tropical moisture streaming northward on strong southerly winds. Temperatures will spike across the eastern third of the nation, with springlike warmth ballooning north. The amount of water that could be wrung out of the atmosphere, a measure known as precipitable water, will be well above average for this time of year ahead of the front as it plows east.

That will set the stage for severe weather in the Southeast and possible flooding all the way up into New England, while plummeting temperatures behind the front could end the show as a dash of wintry mischief.

The front will sweep through Atlanta, the Carolina Piedmont, West Virginia and Ohio during the day Thursday, around the same time heavy downpours will blossom to the east and begin to move north through the Mid-Atlantic and into New England.

Heavy rain and flood risk

Pennsylvania, New York State and parts of New England are still buried beneath two feet or more of snow from last week’s record-shattering storm. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of liquid water are contained in the snowpack, much of which will melt Thursday into early Friday. The prospect of heavy rain on top of this snow cover raises red flags for flooding.

Computer models are projecting that highs in the upper 50s to near 60 could make it as far north as the Canadian border, though the snow cover may hold temperatures down some.

Farther south along the Appalachians, the risk of flooding is tied to even deeper moisture and the potential for a strong to severe thunderstorms.

Strong winds along the Eastern Seaboard

Ahead of the front, the low level jet stream — a conveyor belt-like river of warm air surging north just a few thousand feet above the ground — will provide the needed momentum to generate strong wind gusts, particularly along the coast.

Winds of 35 to 40 mph with higher gusts are likely in places like Raleigh, Charlotte and Washington D.C., while gusts of 55 mph or greater are possible over the Delmarva Peninsula and into New York City. In southern New England, wind gusts to at least 60 mph are forecast, particularly where downpours and isolated thunderstorms transport the strong winds aloft down to the surface.

“The guidance continues to beat the drum on [the] potential for a high end, potentially damaging wind event,” wrote the National Weather Service forecast office in Boston. The strong winds could cause power outages, the Weather Service warns.

Severe weather potential

Across eastern North Carolina and southeast Virginia there is a risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon and evenings. The best chance will be along and east of Interstate 95, where temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 will provide the energy needed to cook up a few severe thunderstorms.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has delineated a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather for this region, identifying isolated tornadoes as the main concern. Storms will crop up during the afternoon, with an additional line of heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms overnight along the cold front.

Backside snow

As if the flooding rains, damaging winds and severe weather weren’t enough, a bit of wintry weather is in the forecast as well. Some of the precipitation associated with the cold front will lag behind the area of the sharpest surface temperature drop. That means a touch of snow is possible on the backside for regions that cool sufficiently, and in some areas snow could add up to at least a few inches.

The best probability for a flakes is in parts of the Midwest, including cities like Columbus, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky. Most of West Virginia, much of Ohio, western Pennsylvania and Upstate New York will also see a changeover to snow. There could even be some snow flurries as far south as northeastern Georgia and eastern Tennessee.