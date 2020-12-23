Express forecast

Today: Partly sunny, light winds. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Mild with a.m. showers, p.m. rain. Highs: Near 60 or low 60s.

Forecast in detail

It all starts so simple and straightforward today with partly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures near normal. Tomorrow the wild ride gets going as a dynamic storm system brings a surge of warmth, scattered light morning showers, steadier and heavier afternoon rain, and strong storms tomorrow night with flooding and damaging winds possible. By Christmas Day we’re left with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Today (Wednesday): Let’s get the easy day out of the way first. We’re partly sunny and dry with high pressure in control. Morning temperatures rise into and through the 30s, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s. A light wind develops from the south by afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies turn mostly cloudy by late evening and overnight as a sprawling storm system starts to approach from the west. The blanket of clouds and a light wind from the south and southeast keep temperatures from falling too far, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Christmas Eve): Scattered light showers are possible during the morning as temperatures rise through the 50s. The rain should become steadier and heavier for some of us during the afternoon, especially from the District and Interstate 95 to the west. Winds are breezy from the south and southeast, with afternoon gusts near 30 mph pushing highs to near 60 or the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The evening could start with the steadier and heavier rain focused east of D.C. and I-95. Most of us should then see heavier storms move through from west to east later in the evening, especially around 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. These have the potential to produce some flooding and damaging winds. There’s even a slight chance of a tornado. The rain should exit to the east overnight, with rainfall totals around 0.75 to two inches, and could end as a bit of wet snow or sleet (no accumulation expected).

Overnight winds shift to come out of the west behind a cold front, potentially gusting 40 to 50 mph for a time, with clearing skies toward dawn as temperatures plummet to the upper 20s to mid-30s by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Get ready for a partly sunny and bone-chilling Christmas Day. We’re talking temperatures hovering in the 30s, with winds from the west around 15 to 20 mph and gusts near 35 mph. That means wind chills only in the teens and 20s. Could see a few snow flurries, too. Winds diminish Friday night but remain on the breezy side, as lows sink to the midteens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend starts off with a partly to mostly sunny and cold Saturday, with a bit of a lingering morning breeze and afternoon highs only in the mid- to upper 30s, followed by Saturday night lows in the 20s. Sunday should again see partly to mostly sunny skies with somewhat warmer highs in the 40s and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.