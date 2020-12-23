Through tonight: We continue to see some breaks in the high clouds this evening, but overall we’re trending cloudier into the night. There’s an outside shot of a shower by dawn, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers are possible in the morning, especially in western parts of the area. With time, the rain will become more widespread and occasionally moderate to heavy, although it may tend to focus west before dark. Highs are in the near-60 to mid-60s range. Winds are feisty, gusting around 30 mph during the day.

Heading into the night, rain continues, along with the potential for a few storms and/or damaging winds. Rainfall totals of an inch or two or more seem likely when it’s all done.

I’m dreaming: Behind the rain and storms of tomorrow, there’s some chance that we see a few snow flurries or a snow shower on Christmas Day. If we do see flakes fly in the city, it’ll be the first time on Christmas since December 2010, when a trace was recorded. The last time there has been accumulating snow on Christmas was in 2002, during the epic winter of 2002-03. For the most snow on Christmas, you have to go back to 1962, when 5.4 inches was recorded in Washington.