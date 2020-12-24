Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Showers should begin to scatter across the area at dawn, with heavier, more steady rains in the afternoon. Winds gust up to 35 mph from the southeast much of the day. Very warm moist air surging into the area pushes highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and make it possible for a late-day thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The heaviest rains are likely to come through the late evening hours with most areas quickly picking up 1-2 inches and raising the risk of localized flooding. A strong band of storms on the leading edge of the Arctic front is likely around midnight. Winds continue to gust over 30 mph from the southeast (and possibly 40 to 50-plus mph in thunderstorms) until shifting to the west after midnight. Temperatures are likely to drop as much as 20 degrees in an hour when the cold air arrives, with lows mainly in the low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Christmas Day): Intermittent and scattered snow flurries and snow showers are possible as an upper level impulse tracks through the region. Some models suggest the best chance of flakes may end up southeast of Washington. Skies are variably cloudy and temperatures hold steady between about 30 and 35 or even fall some during the day. These temperatures feel about 10 to 15 degrees colder as winds from the west gust over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: West winds remain brisk through the night with lows in the mid- to upper teens (low 20s downtown). In some places, it feels like the single digits. Stars twinkle in the clear winter sky. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday fails to get out from the grasp of the Arctic air with highs only in the low to mid-30s. Winds only slowly diminish, keeping wind chill a factor through much of the sunny day. Winds calm overnight and lows fall to the upper teens and 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A south wind returns on Sunday but struggles mightily to move the cold air out. Compared to the day earlier, highs in the low to mid-40s may feel tolerable, especially with mainly sunny skies. Overnight lows fall back to the low to mid-30s as clouds increase quickly. Confidence: Medium-High

Cloudy skies are likely Monday as a Great Lakes storm stays north of the area with just the slimmest chance of a stray shower. Highs climb to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.