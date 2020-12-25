Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Christmas): A few morning icy spots are possible from overnight rain. While temperatures may hold in the low to mid-30s for the day, wind chills are near the 20-degree mark, even during the midday. West-northwesterly winds could gust near 30 mph. We may see a bit more afternoon sunshine through clouds that may dominate the morning.

Some snow showers seem likely to develop as a big cold pocket moves by. Given the cold temperatures, any of these could coat the ground. Note there is a “snow-boom” potential up to an inch or so, perhaps favored southeast of town, should one of those showers go big or several move over the same area. Drive mindfully. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some evening snow showers may continue, and as temperatures fall below freezing after sunset, a few more slick spots may have a higher chance of developing. Westerly winds slowly slacken somewhat, but early gusts around 25 mph are still possible. Skies clear as the night wears on. Temperatures fall to around 20 downtown, with midteens possible outside the Beltway, especially north and west. Late-night wind chills in the single digits to around 10 mean really bundle up! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Continued cold but a bit less gusty. Wind chills still start out in the teens and “warm” near 30 degrees by late day. Temperatures struggle to get above the freezing (32-degree) mark in many spots, with low to mid-30s regionwide. Westerly winds may still gust toward 25 mph midday. At least we are sunny. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with only the outside chance of a late-night snow flurry. Westerly winds finally calm near dawn. Temperatures may not get quite as cold, with upper teens to upper 20s downtown (a wide range) possible in the region. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: As we see a few more late-day clouds, a slight southerly breeze builds, too. This helps slowly boost high temperatures into the low to mid-40s. Sounds pretty darn tolerable in the mostly sunny conditions, wouldn’t you agree? Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Temperatures may fall into the low to mid-30s during the evening and then remain relatively steady overnight. Clouds should continue to increase, too. A rain sprinkle or snow flurry is possible near dawn. Confidence: Medium

A somewhat cloudy, breezy, but mild Monday may be in store. Thanks to noticeable southwesterly (warmish) breezes, high temperatures get into the upper 40s to perhaps mid-50s. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible, especially as a cold front approaches late day. Confidence: Low-Medium

Behind the cold front, colder 30s for Tuesday high temperatures greet us. At least sunshine levels should be higher, if you can manage to dress warmly among northwesterly breezes bringing our wind chills back into the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Snow potential index

