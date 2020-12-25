Seven Spring and Hidden Valley: 3 inches

Wisp: 2 inches

Canaan Valley and Timberline: 2.4 inches

Snowshoe: 4 inches

Wintergreen: 1 inch

Homestead: 7 inches

Massanutten: 0.5

Bryce: Trace

Cold air is still pouring into the Mid-Atlantic and Friday’s temperatures in the mountains are set to plunge through the 20s and into the teens or even lower in some of the coldest locations.

Ski areas in West Virginia, western Maryland and western Pennsylvania may get plastered with several additional inches of snow on Friday with a dusting to an inch elsewhere. With wind chills dipping into the single digits and even below zero in the high terrain, it calls for your warmest weather gear as frostbite becomes a concern.

Since our report last week, more ski areas have opened in the Mid-Atlantic. Lifts are spinning everywhere except for The Homestead in west central Virginia, which will open Saturday, according to Lynn Swan, complex director of marketing and communications.

While Thursday’s rain and balmy temperatures were a small setback, the good news is that the Arctic blast should allow resorts to fight back with two to three days of solid snow making. Skiing this weekend should be solid and even better next week, one of the most important of the year for the ski industry.

Ski conditions

Holiday weekend forecast

Cold weather means great snowmaking conditions through the weekend and, in the high country, there will be some natural snow on Friday. Pack your googles.

High country resorts

Friday: Occasional snow, windy and very cold. Accumulations of several inches possible. Highs 10 to 20 degrees, with wind chills below zero at times.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny, still very cold. Lows in the single digits and high from 15 to 20.

Sunday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Lows 10 to 15 and highs 30 to 35.

Front range resorts

Friday: Scattered snow showers and flurries. Highs 25 to 30, with wind chills in the single digits and teens.

Saturday: Partly sunny with lows 10 to 15 and highs in the low 30s.