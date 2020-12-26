Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules. So does cold weather. Despite all the rays, highs only make the low and mid-30s, which is about 10 degrees below normal. Winds might be down somewhat from yesterday, but perhaps not enough to matter. They’re out of the northwest around 10 mph sustained, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds finally really die down with sunset. Given clear skies, we’re set up for another cold one. Lows range from about 22 to 27. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We start off sunny, but clouds seem likely to increase somewhat during the day. As winds turn to come from the south, slightly milder air begins to work in. Highs are in the low and mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy conditions continue. Lows settle to the mid-20s to around 30, with winds still blowing out of the south. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A clipper-type storm system passing well to our north Monday briefly drags milder air into the region. We may see more clouds for a time, but it probably stays dry. Highs are in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Coming off lows in the mid- and upper 20s Tuesday morning, it’s considerably colder than Monday behind another cold front. Highs range from the mid-30s north to near 40 south. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

